Caddo's interim animal shelter director faces court date on charge of domestic abuse

The interim director of the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is due in court Nov. 15 on charge of domestic abuse battery, according to Shreveport City Court records.

Those same records show that Kelvin Samuel was charged July 10 and paid a $3,000 bond two days later.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge Aug. 15 in City Court.

Samuel was assistant director of the animal shelter until being promoted to the interim post after former director Chuck Wilson announced his resignation Oct. 3.

Caddo Parish officials confirmed they are aware of the allegations but could not provide specifics.

Parish spokeswoman Krystle Grindley issued the following statement:

"The Parish is aware of the allegations involving an Animal Services employee. This is currently an open personnel issue. The Parish has established policies and procedures in place as it relates to personnel matters and is acting in accordance with those policies. As with all personnel matters, the Parish cannot provide any specific details regarding employees."

City Court records also show that Samuel's wife, Kimberly Samuel, has been subpoenaed to appear at the Nov. 15 hearing.

