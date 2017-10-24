Mother pleads guilty to improperly supervising young children

A Shreveport woman cited year for improperly supervising two of her minor children pleaded guilty in Caddo Parish Juvenile Court on Tuesday.

Latonya Dillard admitted before a judge that she improperly left two of her young sons, ages 10 and 12, in the care of their 14-year-old brother the night of August 29.

That night the two youngest boys committed two burglaries of businesses and were charged in juvenile court.

After pleading guilty to one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent Dillard was sentenced to 90 days unsupervised probation and was ordered to pay a fine of $150.

If the fine is not paid within 90 days, Dillard will be ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

