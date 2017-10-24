Man accused of chasing, stabbing another man over girlfriend

Texarkana, TX police arrested a man who they say chased and stabbed another man Monday morning.

Police were called out to the incident just after 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Elizabeth Street.

Police say 51-year-old Clarence Baker believed the 53-year-old victim was romantically involved with his girlfriend and confronted him in the complex’s parking lot.

The two fought, and Baker reportedly produced a knife from his pocket. Police say Baker cut the victim on his hand and then pursued him through the complex with the knife and a broom handle.

At some point, Baker allegedly caught up with the victim and stabbed him in the back of the arm.

Baker fled into his apartment, where officers subsequently located and arrested him without incident, according to police.

The victim was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Baker was taken to the Bi-State Jail and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

