Dispute leads to attack at Shreveport liquor store

Police are searching for people involved in a dispute that lead to shots fired in a Shreveport liquor store. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after a shot was fired in a liquor store.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the National Liquor Bank Grocery store in the 700 block of West 70th Street.

Police say there was an altercation at the store as a result of an ongoing dispute between two groups. A store employee was part of the dispute.

According to the preliminary investigation, the employee was restocking shelves at the store when 3-4 men came into the store and approached the victim in a threatening way.

The employee reportedly tried to leave the store with his girlfriend when the men chased after them. That's when police say the employee fired a handgun into the air in an attempt to stop the men from following them.

Police say everyone involved in the incident got away. Crews searched the area but didn't find anyone.

Detectives will review surveillance video to determine if the employee will face charges for discharging a firearm in city limits or if the men who were pursuing the victim will face any charges for assault.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.