Arrests made in Natchitoches shooting that injured 2 children

Natchitoches Police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that injured two children.

Police say 18-year-old Tyrease Evans was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Demario Davis, 26, was also arrested and charged with four counts attempted first-degree murder.

Both were placed in The Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The Natchitoches Police Department says they expect to make more arrests in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon on Reba Street.

Police say a five-year-old was shot in the lower calf, and a three-year-old was shot in her foot.

The mother of the children says both girls have been released from University Health hospital and are expected to recover.

The shooting also resulted in the damage of some apartments as well as three vehicles.

The shooting remains under investigation.

