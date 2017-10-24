Student found dead in ETX dorm

Marshall police are investigating after a technical college student was found dead in his dorm room Sunday night.

Marshall police were called to a dorm just before 10 p.m. on the campus of Texas State Technical College.

Inside they found the body of 23-year-old Derrick Lockwood of Jasper, Texas.

Marshall police say his death is under investigation pending the results of an autopsy.

Lockwood’s body was sent to Forensic Medical of Texas in Tyler for an autopsy.

Preliminary autopsy results are expected early next week.

