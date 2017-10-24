2 crashes cause traffic delays in Bossier City

Bossier City police worked two crashes Tuesday morning on Jimmy Davis Highway including one at the bridge.

Bossier City police say no one was injured in the crash on the bridge, but traffic was an issue.

Shreveport police helped divert traffic from coming onto the bridge while officers worked in the area.

The second crash was on Jimmy David Highway at Medical Drive.

Drivers are asked to be cautious around the crashes and avoid the area if possible.

