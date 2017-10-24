Tanker truck overturned on Shreveport road

Louisiana State Police and Shreveport police are working to clear a crash involving an overturned tanker truck.

It happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection Willer Street and Roy Road, according to dispatch records.

KSLA News 12 crews on scene say it appears the truck was turning onto Willer Street when it fell.

Sergeant Elliot with the Shreveport police Hazardous Material Team says the tanker had environmental hazardous materials in it, but it never leaked.

No one was evacuated, but crews were ready to make the call if the tanker did leak.

Crews plan to do a fluid transfer with a separate tanker before flipping it back over and towing it.

"No Thru Truck" route signs are scheduled to be installed Tuesday on Willer Street to make sure 18 wheelers don't come through the area anymore.

Traffic on Willer Street is blocked and officers are on hand to direct traffic on Roy Road.

