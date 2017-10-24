BPSO hosts 'Surviving the Terror' class

Simulated casualties, portrayed by local actors at an earlier disaster drill at the LA Boardwalk. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office will host a special training course to help prepare people for emergencies and dangerous situations.

The "Surviving the Terror" class will be at the Bossier Parish Viking Drive substation Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The class will be led by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's training academy.

The class is free for those who want to attend and pre-registering is not required.

All action is simulated with actors to serve as an example of the type of public setting where an emergency can happen.

