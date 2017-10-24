Woman robbed after visiting ATM

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a woman after she got money out of an ATM Monday morning.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.

The woman told police she was at the ATM when she was approached by a man in all black with a semi-automatic handgun.

Police say the man fired into the woman's car, took her money and purse and then ran off.

The woman was not injured during the robbery.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

