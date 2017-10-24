Bossier Parish school honored as a "World-Leading Learner"

BPSTIL has several programs students can focus on, including TV production (Source: KSLA)

The Bossier Parish School of Technology and Innovative Learning is gaining notoriety on a global scale.

The school was recently nominated as one of 30 schools from across the world to join the Global Learning Network, which focuses on adopting new curriculum to rethink education for the 21st century.

Other countries involved are Singapore, Switzerland, Germany, South Korea, and Canada.

BPSTIL, only in its third year after opening in 2015, was nominated by the Louisiana Department of Education to be considered for the honor.

Principal Jayda Spillers says being innovative was always a top priority.

"They can learn what is working for our school and we try to learn some things from them about what is working for them. So we have a global opportunity here and we live in a global society for our students to learn how to interact and be successful in that world," said Spillers.

Students from other high schools like Benton, Airline, and Haughton take time out of their schedule to come to BPSTIL and get hands-on experience on in specific fields.

Spiller says it's not your average technical high school.

"Our students are not only learning the technical skills that it takes to make it in this economy, they're also earning industry certifications to be able to make it in this economy, a number of these students are getting dual enrollment credits to go on to higher education," said Spiller.

Some of the programs include culinary arts, nursing, sports medicine, auto body repair, news and TV production and woodworking.

Spillers says she will head to Boston in December to attend a conference where BPSTIL will receive notoriety by the Global Learning Network.

