Car runs into Bossier City store

A vehicle has run into a business in Bossier City.

It happened Monday night at Cascio's Express in the 2200 block of Barksdale Boulevard.

The car's gas pedal reportedly became stuck, causing the vehicle through the front doors and into the store.

There is no immediate word on how many people were inside.

No injuries have been reported.

Further details are not yet available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

