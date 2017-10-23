LDWF agent says he forgives woman who shot him

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agent Tyler Wheeler came to Bossier Parish Monday expecting to sit in on jury selection. Instead, Amethyst Baird Rathore pleaded guilty to shooting him.

Wheeler was shot multiple times, including in the head, during a traffic stop in Morehouse Parish in January.

The 32-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, obstruction of justice, illegal possession of a stolen vehicle and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. She pleaded guilty on all 4 counts of the indictment.

"I wasn't ready for it. But I'm glad that that's the way it worked out and that we did get a guilty verdict out of it and the rest of it be left in the judge's hands to see a sentence that he sees fit," Wheeler told KSLA News 12.

It was the first time Wheeler has seen Rathore since the shooting.

He spent 7 months in recovery and returned to work in the beginning of August.

"I've had plenty of time to deal with what happened to myself and I don't take it any harder on myself than I did when I found out it happened really. "

"I knew what she looked like that night and I know what she looked like today. It was just seeing another person really," he continued.

Rathore will be sentenced in January in Morehouse Parish.

District Attorney for the 4th JDC Steven Tew plans to file a habitual offender bill, meaning the court can enhance her sentence. He hopes the court will send a message.

"Any shooting is serious. But when you start shooting our police officers, to me, that makes it just egregious. They represent the bright line between safety and harm. If we don't protect them, we'll lose our protection," said Tew.

Wheeler plans to testify at that sentencing on January 26th.

He says he's forgiven Rathore for taking those shots back in January.

"At the end of the day, it's not my job to hold hate or grievance against another person. That's to be done by somebody else. It's by the Lord I am still here and I believe she will eventually have to answer to him. Like I said, I can't hold that grievance against her and it's nothing left for me to do but forgive her and I do," said Wheeler.

A man accused of being an accessory after the fact, Jeremy Gullette, is still awaiting trial.

Rathore will already serve 20 years in prison for a conviction for possessing meth and stolen items in a different case.

