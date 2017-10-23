Alligator spotted along highway in Bossier Parish

An alligator was put down in Bossier Parish after it was spotted on the side of a highway Tuesday evening.

The gator was found by a Bossier Parish Police Jury commercial vehicle unit around 5 p.m. along LA Hwy. 154 near Stumpy Lake.

Its total length is 11 feet, 6 inches and weighs between 500-600 pounds.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries called an alligator removal company to get the animal off the road.

The agency said any alligator found over 6 feet must be put down.

No traffic was reported since the gator was found on the side of the road.

The area is known for spotting alligators, but this is the first gator of the year captured in that area.

