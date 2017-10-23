8 Shreveport restaurants, stores robbed over weekend

Map shows locations of robberies in just one weekend in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA)

Shreveport police are searching for whoever robbed several fast-food restaurants, convenience stores and gas stations over the weekend.

Police say it is unclear whether the robberies are connected.

The brazen holdups started Saturday when someone robbed a Popeye's restaurant and Circle K, Chevron and Valero gas station/convenience stores.

Police say the Popeye's on Pines Road was robbed about 10 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday night, a man wearing a mask came in through the drive-through window at McDonald's in the 3100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and fired a gun at the ceiling before taking off. No one was injured.

Before that, authorities say thieves robbed the Papa John's pizza businesses on Youree Drive and Mansfield Road within 15 minutes of each other.

And about 7 a.m. Monday, someone told police that they were robbed at a Chase bank ATM on Mansfield Road.

Shreveport police say it is uncommon for such robberies to happen so close together.

And as the holidays near, authorities urge business owners and employees to be alert, aware and cautious.

"I don't know why, but we do tend to see our armed robberies increase during this time of the year," police Cpl. Angie Willhite said. "We will run operations to address that."

As for robberies like those this weekend, she said, "The number one thing that someone present at that business needs to do is be aware.

"They need to watch their surroundings, watch what's going on. And if someone seems suspicious, don't hesitate to call that into us."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.