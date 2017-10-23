Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler talks where dollars are going in 2018 budget

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler addresses the raises in her proposed 2018 budget and how that money was freed up. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

In her first sit-down interview since unveiling her proposed 2018 budget, Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler told KSLA it spends more than $4 million for raises that haven't been seen in more than a decade.

Still, she said her budget stays conservative.

"The budget is aligned with the needs and the needs are aligned with the strategic plan and the plan is working," Tyler said.

The proposed $491.4 million dollar operating budget includes a 5 percent pay increase for all employees who earn less than $75,000 a year, a move that would cost the city an additional $1.7 million a year.

"I did ask my staff to go back and look at the last time they got a raise this significant and it was 2003," said Tyler. "I think this just really validates the fact that they are doing a good job."

For civil service employees, it's a 2 percent longevity increase and an additional 3 percent raise on base pay, for a total increase of 5 percent, which will cost the city an additional $2.9 million annually.

The proposed raise was praised by the Shreveport Police Officer's Association.

The proposed budget also calls for $1 million dollars for 25 new police patrol units. An additional $100,000 dollars is also being requested for overtime patrols.

Fire and Police employees will also get back a clothing allowance deducted since 2014. That allowance will be $400 instead of the $200 they currently receive.

The proposed budget also calls for a million-dollar aerial ladder truck for the Fire Department. The city will pay $600,000 of that will the rest coming from an insurance claim.

Mayor Tyler said these raises for police officers and firefighters are a validating reward, not an incentive.

"I don't see a correlation between pay and how first responders respond to the needs and the safety and security of our people," she said.

"I think these people put their lives on the line every day despite what the pay is. I think the pay simply validates the appreciation that we have for law enforcement and for our first responders."

Also, unlike previous years, all $8.3 million in the Streets Special Revenue fund will go directly to street repairs throughout the city instead of filling any gaps in the General Fund.

"We're going to have those funds go directly to improve our streets and our drainage and sidewalk repairs so that's good news for us," Tyler said.

Other highlights of the budget include:

Water and sewer repairs, in accordance with the Federal Government’s Consent Decree, will continue in 2018, with approximately $200 million in projects underway or expected to ramp up next year.

In working to create more solvent retirement systems, the City will pay $831,800 in additional pension costs.

She credits a one-year non-critical position hiring freeze, more state EMS funding from Medicaid expansion and more sales tax revenues than the previous two years as the impetus for freeing up several million dollars to provide these raises.

"We're looking at probably $300,000 more per month in the last few months over what we were receiving last year," Tyler said of the increase sales tax revenues.

The budget still needs final city council approval before it becomes a reality, a reality Tyler says she hopes council members see as well.

"I'm hoping that city council members will feel the same way," she said. "They have to also be partners in our efforts to do what we're doing."

A public hearing on the 2018 budget has been set for November 14.

The city council must have a budget approved by December 15.

