Hearing set on lawsuit to block removal of Confederate statue

A date is set for a hearing on an effort to block the removal of the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse.

Shreveport Chapter 237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the monument, filed for an injunction Friday morning to stop the Caddo Commission from removing the monument from the grounds where it stands.

A hearing on the request for a preliminary injunction is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 11 in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.

Attorneys on both sides of the debate must file their arguments with the court by Nov. 13.

In the lawsuit, the United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter also asks the court to rule that the piece of land under the monument is the group's private property.

The filing goes on to allege that the commission is attempting to violate the chapter's First Amendment right to free speech.

