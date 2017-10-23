These 4 tips can help preserve your jack-o'-lantern

One of the best parts of Halloween is picking out the perfect pumpkin and carving it!

The weather can still be pretty warm at the end October. The average high in Shreveport on Halloween is 73 degrees.

After sitting outside for just a few days, a jack-o'-lantern can start to look scarier than intended.

It can easily rot and turn into a pile of slimy, moldy mush.

The first step in preserving a jack-o'-lantern is picking out a healthy pumpkin. Pick out a pumpkin with the least amount of gouges and dents. The skin of the pumpkin helps protect the pumpkin from rotting. A healthy pumpkin is also firm. After cutting off the top of the pumpkin. make sure to get as much of the inside of the pumpkin out as possible. Then rinse it out with water and let it dry. Once the pumpkin is carved into a jack-o'-lantern, fill a large bucket with water and stir in a tablespoon or two of bleach or a cleaner with bleach. With gloves on, put the jack-o'-lantern into the water-bleach mixture. Let the pumpkin rest in the mixture for a couple of minutes, then remove it and let it dry. If bleach or a cleaner with bleach isn't handy, petroleum jelly also can help preserve a jack-o'-lantern. Petroleum jelly helps keep the pumpkin from drying out and moisture from getting in. Make sure to cover the inside and the cutout parts of the pumpkin with petroleum jelly.

Hopefully, these tips will help keep pumpkins looking fresh into November.

