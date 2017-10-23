Agents arrest man at mall who is suspected of hurting officers

BOOKED: Tevin Artez Love, 26, of Ringgold, one count each of resisting an officer with violence or force, battery on a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer, driving with a suspended driver's license and running a red light (Source: BCPD)

Now in custody is a man suspected of hurting two Bossier City police officers who were trying to arrest him.

A U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force got word that 26-year-old Tevin Artez Love, of Ringgold, was at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City.

Task force members arrested him in the shopping center's parking lot just after noon Monday, Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale said.

Love was being sought on one count each of resisting an officer with violence or force, battery on a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer, driving with a suspended driver's license and running a red light. His bonds total $752,000.

A Bossier City police officer reportedly saw Love run a red light at Jimmie Davis Highway at Sunflower Boulevard then stopped Love’s car just before 7:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Brookshire’s in the 4900 block of Barksdale Boulevard.

The officer and another who arrived to help tried to arrest Love after learning he was driving with a suspended driver's license.

Love broke free while struggling with the two officers, ran to his car and sped south on Barksdale Boulevard.

The two officers sustained minor injuries in the struggle.

Other officers briefly pursued Love after he fled but the chase was called off due to the heavy amount of traffic that morning.

