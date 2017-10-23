NWLA has 6 drug take back boxes to help fight opioid epidemic

There now are boxes in Bossier and Caddo parishes where people can drop off unused or expired medications, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced during a news conference Oct. 23. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

People now can dispose of expired or unused prescription drugs at boxes set up in six Northwest Louisiana parishes.

The drug take back box locations are part of a statewide effort to fight the opioid epidemic, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said.

“The opioid crisis has devastated thousands of families throughout our state, which is why I am partnering with public and private entities to fight this horrible epidemic,” Landry said at a news conference announcing the Bossier and Caddo locations.

The most commonly prescribed opiods include Actiq, Demoral, Dilaudid, Duragesic, Duramorph, Lorcet, Lortab, Opana, Oxycontin, Percocet, Percodan, Roxanol, Sublimaze and Vicodin.

“I am thankful Sheriffs (Julian) Whittington and (Steve) Prator are helping us to get these drugs out of medicine cabinets and away from those who may misuse them.”

One box is at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office substation at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City. The other is at the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 505 Travis St. in Shreveport.

Other locations in Northwest Louisiana are the:

Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office, 613 E. Main St. in Homer,

Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office, 161 Road Camp Road in Ruston,

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, 200 Church St. in Natchitoches, and, the

Red River Parish Sheriff's Office, 615 E. Carroll St. in Coushatta

More locations are planned through a partnership between Landry's office, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators, the attorney general announced at a news conference Monday morning.

Among those joining Landry for the announcement were Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

“A large percentage of people who abuse prescription drugs get them from the medicine cabinets of family and friends,” Prator said. “Our office always takes part in the national take back event.

"But having a drug drop box available to our citizens year-round will provide a way for them to safely dispose of unused prescriptions, keeping them out of the wrong hands.”

Whittington said the drop boxes are an innovative effort to give people a place where they can safely dispose of their medications at any time throughout the week.

“It’s not just an issue of having medications in your bathroom cabinet that are expired. It’s a public safety issue aimed at preventing accidental poisonings, overdose or abuse and about keeping our communities safe.”

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, whose state has an extensive drug take back box network in its 75 counties, also joined Landry at Monday's announcement.

“The addition of these boxes to parishes across Northern Louisiana will be a great convenience for Arkansans who work or have friends and family across the state line,” Rutledge said.

“I am proud of General Landry’s leadership on this important issue. I know that he is committed, just as I am, to tackling the prescription drug abuse epidemic that is spreading across our states with an all-of-the-above approach that includes education, prevention and treatment.”

Click here if you or someone you know is struggling with opioid abuse or addiction.

Click here to learn more about opiods, opioid addiction, treatment resources and drug drop box locations.