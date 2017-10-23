Air Force B-52 bombers stand ready if 24-hour status needed

Air Force officials deny a report to place the fleet of nuclear-armed B-52 bombers on 24-hour alert status, despite a weekend report quoting a senior Air Force official.

Air Force officials do, however, acknowledge that bases undergo updates to maintain a continuous baseline level of readiness.

Upgrades are being made to infrastructure near the flight line at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Capt. Mark Graff, an Air Force spokesman, released the following statement Monday:

"No, we are not planning or preparing to put B-52s back on alert. Preparations like updating base infrastructure (ex. updating alert facilities, munitions storage, dining facilities), conducting exercises and modernizing equipment are necessary to maintain a baseline level of readiness. We do this routinely as part of our organize, train and equip mission so our forces are ready to respond when called upon."

If the bombers were to be put on 24-hour alert, it would be the first time since the Cold War.

