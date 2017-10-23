Fires lead to arrest of woman wearing motorcycle helmet, carrying a mop in Texarkana

"I told you I burnt the trash, what do you mean why did I do it? I told you the first time why I did it," 35-year-old Stormmi Dawn Cole said while sitting in the back of a police car. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A woman is accused of criminal mischief and could face charges of arson in the wake of several fires Sunday night in Texarkana, authorities say.

Online records show 35-year-old Stormmi Dawn Cole, also known as Stormy Don Cole and a handful of other aliases, is being held in jail in Bowie County, Texas.

Cole is suspected of setting a fire in a trash Dumpster at a Texarkana, Ark., apartment complex.

Texarkana, Ark., Fire Marshal Stephen Johnson said an eyewitness reported seeing someone with a gasoline container setting that fire.

Firefighters later were called back to the scene for a fire in the bathtub of a vacant apartment.

"Right now, the fire in the apartment is an incendiary fire," Johnson said. "More than likely, she set some paper on fire inside the apartment inside the bathtub."

While sitting in the back of a police car, Cole said: "I told you I burnt the trash, what do you mean why did I do it? I told you the first time why I did it."

After those fires, Johnson said, Cole allegedly burned a curtain in a bank parking lot then crossed the state line and set another Dumpster fire.

When asked about the trash fires, Cole said:

"Well, what else are you going to do with it? You are going to let it lay around here. Where do they take it to? They usually take it to my yard and burn it anyway, so why not burn it right there where it is?"

Police responding to a call about a residential burglary found Cole walking in the 4100 block of Olive Street.

She was wearing a motorcycle helmet and carrying a mop.

Cole also reportedly had several lighters in her pockets.

"She said she was just a homeless person and had been staying in some of those apartments and just decided to set some fires," Johnson said.

Police have charged Cole with criminal mischief.

Officials with the fire marshal's office said they plan on charging her with arson.

