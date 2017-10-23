Woman accused of shooting wildlife agent pleads guilty

BENTON, La. (KNOE) - The woman accused of shooting a Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries agent pleaded guilty on Monday.

Amethyst Baird was charged with shooting agent Tyler Wheeler five times. Baird was in Bossier Parish on Monday to stand trial for the shooting.

Back in August, Amethyst Baird's attorney motioned for her to be examined by a medical doctor.

Baird's attorney claimed she had suffered a concussion just days or weeks before Wheeler was shot. That motion was denied.

Baird was previously sentenced to 10 years for illegal possession of stolen things and 10 years as second time offender for possession of meth. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Her attorney said they plan to file an appeal in that case, back in September.

Copyright 2017 KNOE. All rights reserved.