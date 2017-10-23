Monroe woman pleads guilty to shooting LA wildlife agent - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Monroe woman pleads guilty to shooting LA wildlife agent

CONVICTED: Amethyst Baird Rathore, 32, of the 2500 block of Winnsboro Road in Monroe (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
BENTON, LA (KSLA) -

The woman accused of shooting a Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agent will not be going to trial.

Amethyst Baird Rathore, of the 2500 block of Winnsboro Road in Monroe, was in Bossier District Court on Monday to stand trial on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Then the 32-year-old changed her plea to guilty to that charge and one count each of obstruction of justice, illegal possession of stolen things and illegal possession of a stolen firearm, according to the Bossier clerk of court's office.

Now Rathore stands convicted of shooting Tyler Wheeler numerous times earlier this year in Morehouse Parish.

She has been held at Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing since her trial was moved to Bossier from Morehouse.

Rathore is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26 in Morehouse.

She previously was sentenced to serve 10 years on a conviction for illegal possession of stolen things and 10 years as second-time offender for possession of methamphetamine. Those sentences are to be served consecutively.

Last month, her attorney said they plan to appeal that case.

In August, her attorney asked that she be examined by a medical doctor because she allegedly suffered a concussion just weeks or days before Wheeler was shot. His request was denied.

