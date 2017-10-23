Monroe woman pleads guilty to shooting LA wildlife agent

Jury selection is expected to get underway Monday morning for the woman accused of shooting a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent earlier this year.

Jury selection is expected to get underway Monday morning for the woman accused of shooting a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent earlier this year.

Jury selection set for trial of woman accused of shooting wildlife agent

Jury selection set for trial of woman accused of shooting wildlife agent

He was shot four times, including once in his head and once in his back.

He was shot four times, including once in his head and once in his back.

LDWF agent back on patrol seven months after being shot

LDWF agent back on patrol seven months after being shot

The trial for the woman accused of shooting a Louisiana wildlife agent is expected to be in Bossier Parish, according to KNOE.

The trial for the woman accused of shooting a Louisiana wildlife agent is expected to be in Bossier Parish, according to KNOE.

Trial for woman accused of shooting LDWF agent moved to Bossier Parish

Trial for woman accused of shooting LDWF agent moved to Bossier Parish

Bond has been denied for the Monroe man and woman accused of shooting a Louisiana wildlife agent during a weekend traffic stop.

Bond has been denied for the Monroe man and woman accused of shooting a Louisiana wildlife agent during a weekend traffic stop.

ARRESTED: Amethyst Baird, 31, of Monroe, 1 count of attempted first-degree murder, and Jeremy Gullette, 34, of Monroe, 1 count of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

ARRESTED: Amethyst Baird, 31, of Monroe, 1 count of attempted first-degree murder, and Jeremy Gullette, 34, of Monroe, 1 count of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Bond denied for pair accused in shooting of wildlife agent

Bond denied for pair accused in shooting of wildlife agent

The Louisiana wildlife agent shot multiple times during a weekend traffic stop is responding well to treatment, according to Louisiana State Police.

The Louisiana wildlife agent shot multiple times during a weekend traffic stop is responding well to treatment, according to Louisiana State Police.

Gov. Edwards 'infuriated' with latest attack on law enforcement officer in LA

Gov. Edwards 'infuriated' with latest attack on law enforcement officer in LA

CONVICTED: Amethyst Baird Rathore, 32, of the 2500 block of Winnsboro Road in Monroe (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

The woman accused of shooting a Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agent will not be going to trial.

Amethyst Baird Rathore, of the 2500 block of Winnsboro Road in Monroe, was in Bossier District Court on Monday to stand trial on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Then the 32-year-old changed her plea to guilty to that charge and one count each of obstruction of justice, illegal possession of stolen things and illegal possession of a stolen firearm, according to the Bossier clerk of court's office.

Now Rathore stands convicted of shooting Tyler Wheeler numerous times earlier this year in Morehouse Parish.

She has been held at Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing since her trial was moved to Bossier from Morehouse.

Rathore is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26 in Morehouse.

She previously was sentenced to serve 10 years on a conviction for illegal possession of stolen things and 10 years as second-time offender for possession of methamphetamine. Those sentences are to be served consecutively.

Last month, her attorney said they plan to appeal that case.

In August, her attorney asked that she be examined by a medical doctor because she allegedly suffered a concussion just weeks or days before Wheeler was shot. His request was denied.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.