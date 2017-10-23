Shreveport man accused of even more allegations of child sexual abuse

A Shreveport man is facing, even more, charges of alleged child sexual abuse after news of his arrest prompts more victims to speak out.

Robert Minniear, 84, of the 3300 block of Terrace drive was charged with molestation of juveniles in August of this year. He was then given additional charges in September.

Investigators say that Minniear allegedly touched a 5-year-old juvenile in an inappropriate manner on multiple occasions back in 1981.

Investigators also found evidence that he allegedly touched another juvenile in an inappropriate manner on multiple occasions between 1994-1997.

On October 20, investigators added the most recent molestation charge.

He was also charged with sexual battery, previously.

Minniear is still being held at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $900,000 bond.

