70 yo woman arrested, accused of molesting teen

Shreveport police have arrested a 70-year-old teacher accused of molesting a teenager.

Investigators got an arrest warrant for 70-year-old Sharron Settlemire, of the 7000 block of Belmore Court on October 20.

Settlemire surrendered herself to investigators and was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Investigators got information that Settlemire allegedly committed inappropriate sexual acts on a 15-year-old juvenile beginning in September of 2000.

Settlemire was working as a teacher/coach when the alleged assaults occurred. It is unclear which school she worked at.

