70-year-old woman accused of molesting teenager while teaching at Caddo Parish school

A former Caddo Parish PE teacher is accused of molesting a 15-year-old.

Sharron Settlemire, 70, of the 9000 block of Belmore Court in Shreveport, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20, booking records show.

Settlemire surrendered to investigators then was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of molestation of juveniles.

Investigators say she is suspected of inappropriate sexual acts with a 15-year-old beginning in September 2000.

Settlemire began working for Caddo public schools in 1975 and was a physical education teacher at Caddo Magnet High from 1980 until she retired in 2002, Caddo School District spokeswoman Mary Wood said.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.