4 sent to hospital after 5 vehicle crash in Bossier City

Four people were taken to the hospital after a 5 vehicle crash along I-20 westbound at Airline Drive Monday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Bossier City police are investigating a crash involving 5 vehicles that sent 4 people to the hospital Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. along Interstate 20 westbound at Airline Drive.

The right lane of I-20 was blocked as crews worked to clear the accident. The Airline Drive entrance ramp was also closed.

Traffic was allowed to trickle in and was diverted at Industrial Loop, according to KSLA News 12 crews on scene.

A tweet from the Department of Transportation and Development says the crash was cleared and all lanes were reopened around 9 a.m.

All lanes are open on I-20 West at Airline Drive. Congestion has reached Industrial Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) October 23, 2017

Police on scene say the 4 people taken to hospitals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

