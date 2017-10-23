Shreveport police investigate 3 restaurant robberies

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating three separate restaurant robberies that happened Sunday night.

The first robbery happened around 10:15 p.m. at the Papa John's restaurant in the 3900 block of Youree Drive.

Police say a man in a dark hoodie entered the business with a handgun and demanded money. He ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Shortly after another Papa John's restaurant in the 9200 block of Mansfield Road was robbed just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say a man in a gray hoodie and a ski mask came in with a black revolver and demanded money.

The man, described as being about 5'5 with a medium build, reportedly took off with about $100.

Just before 11 p.m., police responded to a robbery at a McDonald's in the 3100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

A cashier told police a man came in through the drive-thru window with a semi-automatic weapon and fired at the ceiling.

The man described as being 5'8"-5'9", took off with an unknown amount of cash towards the apartments behind the businesses.

Police say it is unclear at this time if the robberies are connected.

Anyone with any information on any of the crimes is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

