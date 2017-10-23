Man shot in pelvis

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was shot in the pelvis area Sunday night.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Paige and Gorton roads.

The man reportedly drove himself to the 4100 block of Lamar Avenue after the shooting and called 911, according to police.

There is no description of the gunmen, but the victim told police he saw a black vehicle drive off after he was shot.

Police say the man would not tell them what he was doing at the time he was shot.

Police say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Health hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.