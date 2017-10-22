2 Natchitoches children rushed to hospital after shooting

Two children have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Natchitoches Parish Sunday afternoon.

Natchitoches Police Department received multiple reports of a shooting just before 5 p.m. on Reba Street.

Police say a five-year-old was shot in the lower calf, and a three-year-old was shot in her foot.

Both children were taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and are expected to recover.

The shooting also resulted in the damage of some apartments as well as three vehicles.

No arrests have been made, but police have identified possible suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.