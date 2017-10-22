Bossier students helping senior citizens in 'Day of Service' event

Students from Legacy Elementary participated in United Way’s “Day of Serve” at Operation Blessing food pantry. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier students spent Saturday morning helping the community by assisting senior citizens.

Students from Legacy Elementary participated in United Way’s “Day of Serve” at Operation Blessing food pantry.

The students bagged more than 150 sacks, cleaned the break room, swept cobwebs from the entrance of the building and unloaded pallets of food.

They were also joined by Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Scott Smith and United Way of NWLA Dr. Bruce Wilson.

“What a blessing for the kids to have a heart to serve,” said Sgt. Fruge of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office who works closely with Operation Blessing. “They were such a big help, they all had fun and not one complained. They were so good at what they did, we even ran out of work for them to do!”

The food bank program operated by the BPSO helps feed more than 100 elderly and needy families each week.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.