Man rushed to hospital after Shreveport shooting

Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting after a man was rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Pierre Avenue and Poland Street.

An officer patrolling the area spotted the man shot in the left side of his stomach and called in for backup, according to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.

The victim was taken to University Health hospital with a possible life-threatening injury. He was alert and talking to police when taken to the hospital, according to Cpl Willhite.

Cpl. Willhite said the gunman was last seen driving southbound on Pierre Avenue in a gray Toyota.

According to the Caddo 911 reports, 10 Shreveport Police Departments units are on the scene investigating the shooting.

