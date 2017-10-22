LA State Fair set-up well underway for Thursday opening

The set-up is now well underway for the start of the Louisiana State Fair. In just four days, the 111th edition of the fair kicks off with lots of expectations for another big year.

As the "official" State Fair of Louisiana, held at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport, it also hosts the largest carnival and livestock show in the state and typically attracts more than 400,000 visitors.

When it comes to the set-up process along the midway, what may seem like an obsessive-compulsive effort to get this food trailer in just the right spot, is actually a common display of neighborhood courtesy among food vendors.

"You gotta make sure you're not in front of your neighbors and they're not ahead of you. It's just one of those things," said Dune Hickman, known by many as the Wisconsin cheese guy.

Next door, fellow food vendor Richard Cormier wanted to show us how their signature dish is created, first demonstrating how the potatoes are peeled, then washed and then dipped into hot grease to perfection for what's become a fair delicacy.

For many, if not most of the nearly 100 food vendors you won't hear a lot of talk about profits. Instead, you'll probably hear much more about the love of the people and the fair itself.

"Oh, I love it, I love it. My wife wants me to quit. I told her I'm going to to do 'til I die," said a smiling Cormier.

Food vendors are just the first wave of set-up, with the carnival, livestock and everything else getting into position in the next three days, for what's expected to be a $2,500,000 year in gross revenue at the fair.

"Actually to be honest with ya, I really need to net a million dollars to sustain this fair during the year," explained fair general manager Chris Giordano.

And if mother nature cooperates, reaching their numbers isn't expected to be a problem.

The fair will begin on Thursday, October 26th and run thru November 12th. Gate admission is free on weekdays before 3 p.m. gate admission with advanced tickets is $8 or $10 without.

Advanced ticket sales are available online and at area Brookshire's and Super One Food stores.

