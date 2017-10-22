ETBU defeats LC 68-35

Provided by the ETBU media department

Marshall, TX - A record-breaking day for the offense was just what the East Texas Baptist University football team needed as they took care of business against the Louisiana College Wildcats, 68-35, retaining “the Claw.” This win not only puts ETBU at 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the American Southwest Conference, but it also marks the third year in a row that “the Claw” will stay in Texas.

ETBU had a day offensively as they gained 776 yards of total offense. The day was a tremendous one for Brian Baca, who shattered a school record with 659 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. This break’s the previous record of 530 passing yards and six touchdown passes held by Dru Smith who also broke it against Louisiana College last year. Richard Johnson had nine receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns while JaQuavian Dabbs added seven receptions for 144 yards.

Defensively, Ty Parsons and Caleb Taylor led the way with 17 and 14 tackles total with Taylor forcing a fumble. Zackary Biles and Dylan Bowman would each have an interception in the game. Parsons now has 108 tackles on the year and is the second year in a row for 100 or more tackles. He needs just 15 tackles to become the single season record holder as Greg Washington posted 122 tackles in 2003.

LC’s first drive was halted by an interception by Biles as ETBU would drive to the seven-yard line of LC picking up three points. Ryan Travis would make his first of two field goals on the day hitting a 24-yard yarder. After each team was held down on their next possession, Caleb Taylor forced a Wildcats’ fumble while Zack Walker recovered it. On the very next play, Baca would throw his first touchdown pass of the game to Tarek Beaugard for 25-yards out (6:35) for a 9-0 lead in the first quarter. On the next kickoff, LC fumbled again and ETBU’s Tayton Williams recovered the fumble. One play later, Baca found Kentavious Miller for a seventeen-yard strike to make it 16-0 (6:22). LC would capitalize on their next possession as they would cut the lead to 16-7 with a touchdown drive of six plays going 65-yards ending on a 17-yard pass.

Baca continued his hot hand in the second quarter when he found Richard Johnson to make it 23-7 on a five-yard pass (11:51). Later in the second quarter, Baca found Miller again for his second touchdown of the game to put ETBU up, 30-7, on a three-yard pitch. It stayed that way heading into halftime.

The third quarter started well for the Wildcats who had a 15-yard rushing touchdown cutting the lead to 30-14 (13:50) on a 15-yard run. But Baca would tack on to his touchdown tally as he would lead three unanswered touchdown drives by finding Richard Johnson (two yards), Dabbs (83 yards) and Beaugard (72 yards) to make it 51-14. Johnson’s score was from two-yards out and then both Dabbs and Beagard’s touchdowns were one-play drives. LC would get a pick-six to make it 51-21 with 2:46 left in the third quarter. ETBU’s Travis would answer making a second field goal to make the score 54-21 by the end of the third quarter.

Both teams would score twice in the fourth quarter. ETBU’s Terance Hargest ran from three yards out to score for a four-point lead, 61-21 (9:41). LC would answer with a 45-yard strike to make it 61-28 and a 10-yard pass to have it at 61-35 (3:28). ETBU would have their last tally from Jacob James, who would throw a one-yard pass to DeAndre Kennedy for a 68-35 victory with 2:02 left to play.

ETBU will next play on the road in Alpine, Texas, where they will face Sul Ross State next Saturday at 6:00 PM