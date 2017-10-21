Alert neighbor helps police arrest trio for vehicle burglary

Three people are behind bars on charges of vehicle burglary after an alert neighbor helps police with their arrest Saturday morning. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Three people are behind bars on charges of vehicle burglary after an alert neighbor helps police with their arrest Saturday morning.

Shreveport officers received reports of three suspicious persons walking down Cedar Creek Drive in the city’s Southern Hills Neighborhood just after 6 a.m.

While officers were on the way, the witness saw the three suspects running into a school bus that was parked at Southwood High School.

When officers arrived, all three tried to run away from police but were quickly taken into custody.

Police say they found a laptop, a large amount of coins and cash and jewelry inside the bus.

Investigators determined that the items were stolen and were returned to its owner.

Police later tied all three suspects to multiple vehicle burglaries along Cedar Creek and the Seasons Apartments.

Trey’Von Williams, 17, was charged with nine counts of simple burglary, one count of criminal trespassing and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Peter Jackson, 18, was charged with nine counts of simple burglary, one count of criminal trespassing and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A 15-year-old juvenile was also charged with nine counts of simple burglary and one count of criminal trespassing.

Police are asking residents of this part of Southern Hills to check their vehicle. Police have numerous cell phones and other items for which they have not found the owners.

Anyone missing items from their vehicle is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-6985.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.