Shreveport police net half dozen prostitution arrests

Shreveport police have made multiple prostitution arrests and seized nearly half a million dollars from local massage parlors over the past two weeks.

A search warrant was executed on Oct. 9 in the 3100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at the Magic Hands Asian Massage Parlor and in the 400 block of Kings Highway at the Shangri-La Massage and Spa.

The multiple month investigation began after agents received tips that acts of prostitution were being performed at the two businesses.

During their search of the businesses, police found roughly $400,000 dollars in cash and multiple prostitution-related arrests.

The following people are accused of crimes related to prostitution:

Yilin-Li, 18 , one count of massage; prohibited sexual conduct.

Haiping Sun, 44 , one count of promoting prostitution.

Jinfeng Qin, 51 , one count massage; sexual conduct prohibited.

Yuijao Cui, 42 , one count of prostitution.

Yuyan Li, 44 , one count of prostitution.

Ping Wang, 50, sexual conduct prohibited.

All suspects were booked into Caddo Correction Center on their charges.

