A Natchitoches deputy was inducted in her Texas high school Hall of Fame Friday morning.

Byers graduated in 1978 after winning multiple state championships in basketball and track. She also is a national record holder in track.

Chief Byers supervises the Natchitoches Sheriff’s Office Community Services Division which overseas Natchitoches drug court offenders, domestic violence, families in need of services, truancy, juvenile drug court and holiday food baskets.

Chief Byers participates in the yearly NPSO physical fitness incentive and tests potential new hires on physical endurance before entering the training academy.

