Man wanted after running from police, injuring 2 officers

A man is wanted by Bossier City police after injuring two officers Friday morning while running away from a traffic stop.

Tevin Love, 26, of Ringgold, LA, is wanted on charges of resisting an officer with violence or force, battery on a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer, driving with a suspended license and running a red light.

Just before 7:30 a.m., a Bossier city officer stopped Love’s car in the parking lot of the Brookshire’s grocery store in the 4900 block of Barksdale Blvd. after seeing him run a red light.

After Love was found to be driving with a suspended license, the officer along with another officer tried to place him under arrest.

That’s when Love began to struggle with both officers and managed to break free. He ran away as the two officers chased him on foot.

Love returned to his vehicle and drove off south on Barksdale Blvd.

Other responding officers followed Love in a brief pursuit, however, it was ended for public safety concerns due to heavy morning traffic.

The two officers who attempted to take Love in custody suffer minor injuries.

Police say love is described as standing 5’7” tall, weighing 140 pounds and has multiple tattoos on both arms and his upper chest.

The vehicle he was driving is a navy blue 2014 Chrysler 200 with Louisiana tags 929AWJ.

Love’ bond totals $752,000.

Anyone with information regarding Love’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

