Drug take back event scheduled for Saturday in NWLA

People in Northwest Louisiana can dispose of expired or unwanted prescription drugs in their homes on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Several law enforcement agencies in Caddo Parish will be collecting old, unwanted and expired pharmaceuticals controlled substances and other medications from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Sheriff’s Safety Town at 8910 Jewella Avenue. That’s at the west end of the Summer Grove parking lot.

Caddo Sheriff’s deputies have collected over 8,000 pounds of old medications at similar events since 2012.

“These types of drugs are a potential supply source for illegal use and a risk to public health and safety,” said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. “We urge anyone with these medications to dispose of them safely through this free and anonymous program.

People who live in Bossier Parish can safely disposal expired drugs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Viking Drive Substation at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City.

Bossier deputies have collected more than 1,000 pounds of unused, unwanted or expired prescription and OTC medications during these events.

Deputies and officers will be on hand to collect and properly dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications such as tablets, capsules and sealed liquids.

All identifying information such as name, address and prescription number should be removed.

Intra-venous solutions, injectables and needles will not be accepted.

For more information, contact Sheriff’s Safety Town at 318-698-7233.

