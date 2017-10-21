Thousands ran in Komen Race for the Cure in Texarkana

Pink was the color of choice Saturday in Texarkana as the 19th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure took place at the four states fairground.

“We go pink all the way it is going to be a great time and we are glad you are here,” said KSLA Meteorologist Ron Young.

Ron Young served as master of ceremonies for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

An estimated 5,000 participants ran and walked the streets to raise money and awareness to help fight cancer.

Some of the thousand were three and a half years old Maud, Texas quintuplets and their family.

“Our friend Paula, she is a breast cancer survivor and her mom Mary is also so we walk for Paul every year,” Michelle Seals who is a race participant.

“Oh, it means everything these are my friends who helped me survive cancer,” said cancer survivor Paula Jordan.

Event organizers say over the past 19 years, more than $5 million has been raised with most of the money remaining in the Texarkana area being used to provide grants to citizens.

“What is good about those grants is it allows women who may not have the means in getting mammograms and other things done for that early detection because for breast cancer early detection is the key,” said event organizer, Morgan Jerry.

It is still too early to tell how much money was raised, but leaders are hoping to reach the $200,000 mark.

