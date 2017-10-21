Jury selection set for trial of woman accused of shooting wildlife agent

Tyler Wheeler (Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Jury selection is expected to get underway Monday morning for the woman accused of shooting a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent earlier this year.

Amethyst Baird is charged with attempted first-degree murder after she reportedly shot agent Tyler Wheeler of Monroe.

Agent Wheeler was shot five times, including once in the head back in January.

The shooting happened on U.S. Highway 165 between Bastrop and Serlington in Morehouse Parish.

It was decided to hold the trial in Bossier Parish.

