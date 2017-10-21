SFD: Heavy smoke, flames damage Shreveport home

Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a home in Shreveport.

It happened just before 10:30 Saturday morning in the 5200 block of Broadway Avenue.

Shreveport firefighters say the entire home received heavy smoke damage.

A woman was inside the home at the time of the fire, but made it out thanks to a smoke detector, firefighters say. She was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

A total of 8 units and 24 firefighters were called to the scene of the fire.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

