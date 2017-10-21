Shreveport Farmers' Market's fall market starts Saturday

Autumn is in the air.
And it's opening day of Shreveport Farmers' Market's fall market.
The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday from Oct. 21 to Nov. 18.
Shreve Memorial Library's bookmobile will be there.
The Joanitones will provide entertainment while Razorsharp Sharpening Service sharpens knives.
Among vendors' offerings will be meat of all kinds, jams, salsas, pickles, greens, sweet potatoes, squashes and some summer crops still, including watermelons, says a post on the market's Facebook page.
