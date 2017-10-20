Strong to severe storms possible this weekend

A round of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms is expected to pass through the ArkLaTex this weekend ahead of a cold front. This is our first opportunity for seeing severe weather in several months, but it's not unusual to see strong storms this time of year as we transition from summer into fall.

A few scattered showers and storms are expected during the day Saturday, but our risk for stronger storms won't arrive until late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

A squall line of storms is expected to arrive first across the northwest ArkLaTex including Mt. Pleasant, Texarkana, DeQueen and Idabel between 2am and 5am Saturday night. Storms will reach Marshall, Shreveport/Bossier, Minden, Magnolia, Hope and Center between 5am and 8am Sunday morning. Storms will pass through Many, Natchitoches and Arcadia between 8am and 10am Sunday.

Some severe weather could accompany the strongest storms, but it's not expected to be widespread. The greatest risk will be from around Shreveport back to the north and west. Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher are the main concern. There is only a low risk of large hail or an isolated spin-up tornado. Heavy rain may also occur with the storms.

Here are a few snapshots from Futuretrack of the line of storms moving through.

2am: Storms are entering the ArkLaTex

6am: Storms are nearing Shreveport

10am: Storms are ending near Natchitoches

