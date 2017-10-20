Legal strategy may prove critical in Caddo Parish Confederate monument suits

A new legal battle is now underway on the future of the Confederate monument at the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

And it didn't take long after Thursday night's vote by the Caddo Commission to remove the monument for a lawsuit to be filed over this legal dispute.

In such a legal case we're told strategy can make all the difference. For example, in the sports world we often hear about the value of home field advantage.

By comparison, with the Confederate monument lawsuits, the venue can also make all the difference in the legal battle between the Caddo Parish Commission and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, better known as the UDC.

Before the commission voted 7-to-5 Thursday night, October 19, in favor of removing the monument, both were on equal footing on a lawsuit filed in Caddo District Court by retired local attorney John Settle.

That suit calls for the court to determine who actually owns the land on which the UDC's Confederate monument has stood for the last 111 years, located on the north side of the Caddo Courthouse.

But now, with the commission's vote to remove, the UDC wasted no time filing a lawsuit in federal court, which supersedes district court.

Here's where strategy comes into play. The daughters' federal suit takes 'as fact' that they own the property.

It calls on the court to block "their" monument from being moved off "their" property.

Settle explained why this means the burden of proof now falls on the Caddo Commission to prove it owns the land, not the UDC.

"My lawsuit would have had them on equal standing as to who owns what, they'd have to prove this way. Now they're in federal court. And now the parish has got to disprove ownership by the UDC. And that's a big deal in court," contended Settle.

This becomes just the latest salvo in what is expected to become a protracted and expensive legal battle that could take years to resolve.

