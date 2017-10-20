Deputies seek man suspected of sex crimes involving 2 girls - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Deputies seek man suspected of sex crimes involving 2 girls

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
WANTED: James Michael Durham Jr., 33, of Haughton, one count each of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office) WANTED: James Michael Durham Jr., 33, of Haughton, one count each of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A Bossier Parish man is suspected of engaging in sexual acts with two girls ages 15 and 8.

Now 33-year-old James Michael Durham Jr., of Haughton, is being sought by Bossier sheriff's deputies.

Investigators say they have warrants to arrest him on one count each of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly