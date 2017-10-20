NWLA Heart Walk chairman shares his story of survival

Henry Burns, chairman of this year's Northwest Louisiana Heart Walk, and Laura Landman, a regional director of the American Heart Association, review final details of the fundraiser. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Henry Burns is living proof that heart disease knows no age restriction.

"I suffered a heart attack three months before I was 21," explained the chairman of this year's Northwest Louisiana Heart Walk.

"I spent the whole Christmas holidays from Northwestern as a junior to senior in the hospital."

Now the former state legislator is heading the charge to raise awareness of heart health and money for research, the latter of which stays right in Shreveport-Bossier City.

The Heart Walk is about two weeks away. It will be held the morning of Nov. 4 at LSU-Shreveport.

"Race, religion, politics; it makes no difference. Everybody's a potential victim," Burns said of the disease.

"And, in some cases, it's probably inheritance. In a lot of cases, it has a lot to do with the things you eat, the exercise that you get," he continued.

There's hope.

"There's things that you can do to extend and prolong life. And, of course, with grandchildren, I'd like to be here a little longer."

But always in the back of his mind is that heart attack.

And his life hit another bump in the road about 15 years ago.

"When I had the Wooden Spoon in Bossier, I always was red under here," Burns said, pointing to the area under his eyes.

"I don't sleep much, and I'm pretty perky. So I thought that's what the deal was.

"I didn't know anything was wrong because I was always going."

One day, a friend who is a firefighter and EMT suggested they check his blood pressure.

It was 220 to 230 on top and 160 to 170 on the bottom.

"He says 'Henry that's stroke level. Go to the hospital now'."

Under the quick care of physicians and with the help of medication, Burns escaped what could have been a life-ending medical emergency.

"My grandfather died at 69. My dad died at 69," Burns said.

"My brother had a terrible stroke and had a poor quality of life from that point forward. And now he's with the Lord; he's up in Heaven.

"But here I am 70, just kind of rocking and rolling. So praise the Lord and praise the American Heart Association."

Burns credits the medical advances funded, in part, by the American Heart Association and ongoing efforts to find a cure for heart disease and stroke.

Click here to enter or learn more about the Northwest Louisiana Heart Walk.

