Official: DeSoto Fire District 8 fire chief resigns

The chief of DeSoto Fire District 8 is stepping down.

Parish Administrator Steve Brown said that sometime in the past 48 hours, Fire Chief Fred Lowery informed his office that he intends to retire within the next 30 days.

Lowery also indicated that he would be willing to stay on longer to pass the torch to the next fire chief, Brown added.

News of Lowery's planned departure comes about a week after the fire district's Board of Commissioners met behind closed doors to talk about him.

The discussions centered on whether health insurance payments for August and September were paid and whether the fire district's 20 career firefighters were paid on time.

They took no action.

Laurie Williamson, who chairs the fire district's civil service board, said Friday that she had not heard about Lowery's plans.

She later said she cannot comment on personnel issues and referred further inquiries to Lowery.

The fire chief has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Lowery is the District 8 fire chief whose credentials some questioned when he was named to the post a few years ago.

Geographically, Fire District 8 is the largest of DeSoto's six fire districts.

In addition to its paid firefighters, it has a volunteer force of almost three dozen.

