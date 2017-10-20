United Daughters of the Confederacy sues Caddo Commission to block removal of monument

The battle over removing the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse is heading to federal court.

Shreveport Chapter 237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the monument, filed for an injunction Friday morning to stop the Caddo Commission from removing the monument from the grounds where it stands.

In the lawsuit, the United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter also asks the court to rule that the piece of land under the monument is the group's private property.

The filing goes on to allege that the commission is attempting to violate the chapter's First Amendment right to free speech.

In addition to the commission, also being sued are the seven parish commissioners who voted Thursday afternoon to remove the monument. They are Steven Jackson, Lyndon B. Johnson, Matthew Linn, Jerald Bowman, Lynn D. Cawthorne, Stormy Gage-Watts and Louis Johnson.

A date for a hearing on the request for an injunction has not been set.

